Perfect recipe for picnic or carry-in

Hello! In the kitchen this week we are making a peanut butter crunch cake. Thank you, Patricia Nichols. Since I can’t eat peanuts, I will use a substitute. I will put some pecans in.
It’s crazy that I can eat peanut butter but not the peanuts. It’s a food allergy of some sort, and I love peanuts.
This is an easy recipe to make and it will be perfect to take to a picnic or carry in dinner. I am going to make this and use pecans. I know it would be better with peanuts, but I better not.
Let me know how you like this recipe. And while your at it, please send me you favorite recipes. Send the recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.
Have a great week!
PEANUT BUTTER CRUNCH CAKE
Ingredients
1 (18 1/4 ounce) package yellow cake mix
1 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup water
3 eggs
1/4 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips, divided
3/4 cup peanut butter chips, divided
1/2 cup chopped peanuts
Directions
Add cake mix, peanut butter, and brown sugar to a mixing bowl.
Beat on low speed until crumbly.
Set aside 1/2 cup crumb mixture.
Add water, eggs, and oil to remaining crumb mixture; beat on low speed until moistened.
Beat on high speed for 2 minutes.
Add in 1/4 cup each of the chocolate chips and peanut butter chips; stir to combine.
Pour batter into a greased 13-inch by 9-inch baking dish.
Mix together the peanuts, reserved crumb mixture and remaining chips.
Sprinkle evenly over batter.
Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Cool completely.
Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.