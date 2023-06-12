Humane Society purchases new location

Sarah Roe (right) treasurer for the Highland County Humane Society signs documents with Ronnia Gittinger of Mattingly Ford Title Services during closing on the a new county humane shelter location. Submitted photo The Highland County Humane Society Board of Directors are pictured (seated, l-r) Haley Norman, kennel tech; and Celena Carter, lead feline technician; (standing, l-r) Aqua Johnson, kennel technician; Jen Swackhammer, realtor; Jacee Brock, kennel technician; Richelle Fair, executive director; board members Barb Zumwalde, Pam Eccard and Teresa Trimm; Sarah Roe, board member and treasurer; Susan Davis, kennel technician; and Zoey George, shelter manager. Submitted photo

A new facility that is anticipated to open next spring has been purchased by the Highland Humane Society in Southern Highland County.

The current facility located at 9331 S.R. 124, Hillsboro, is the original location of the organization since 1969.

“Our current facility has been servicing the community for many years, but with the increase in adoptions and community programs it was becoming difficult to operate out of such a small space,” said Richelle Fair, executive director of the Highland County Humane Society. “We also struggled with customer parking at our current location, especially during our Rascal Clinics which are held twice monthly.”

The society’s board of directors approved the purchase at their April 2023 meeting with final approval of the figures in May 2023 after receiving a generous donation from a Highland County resident’s estate. Treasurer Sarah Roe coordinated the process along with the Humane Society’s newly hired financial advisor, Janey Montgomery Scott, with The Schwemlein Wealth Management Group.

The Janney Group also assists the Ross County Humane Society in financial management and services several other non-profits in the area.

In addition to the Janney Group, the Humane Society has also consulted with Mathew Greene, financial advisor with Edward Jones of Hillsboro, to assist in managing funds received with specific bequest instructions and the society’s short term financial goals for animal care.

“We are forever grateful for the donor and their family who made this possible,” Roe said. “For many years the Humane Society has struggled to provide our community with the resources it needs, either due to mismanagement and absence of policy and procedures, lack of funding, and at times theft. We have an excellent board of directors who have the experience in place to continue moving the shelter forward. I am looking forward to working with our financial advisors to continue financial growth for the organization.”

The new facility will boast additional parking, separate buildings for dogs and cats to include meet-and-greet rooms for one-on-one time with potential adopters, eight acres of land to walk dogs and create enrichment play yards, reception area with two management offices, a separate area that will eventually be used as a veterinary suite to perform surgeries and animal care, and a nursing mothers area for cats and kittens.

The board of directors expects renovations on the new facility to take approximately six to nine months with a tentative grand opening to the public in spring of 2024.

In the meantime, the shelter will continue operations at its current location.

If you would like to make a financial contribution, foster, volunteer, or purchase supplies for the Humane Society, contact the shelter at 937-393-2110 or visit www.highlandhumanesociety.org.

The Highland Humane Society is a non-profit 501(c)3 animal shelter that provides a safe haven for dogs and cats while they transition from their past lives to their future forever homes. The Highland Humane Society offers several options for low cost spay/neuter and provides managed intake of cats and dogs in Highland County and surrounding communities when space permits. The shelter is a private organization managed by a full-time staff and board of directors.

The shelter is open from 12-6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Information for this story was provided by Richelle Fair, Highland County Humane Society.