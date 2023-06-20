Machinery show planned for weekend

The Highland County Antique Machinery Club (HCAMC) plans to hold the 39th annual Highland County Antique Machinery Club Show Friday through Sunday of this upcoming weekend at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

Travis Mitchell, the president of the HCAMC, said that the opening ceremony for each day would be at 9 a.m., with admission fees of $5 per person but free admission for children under 12 years old.

Mitchell said the Friday events included Southern Ohio Antique Tractor Pulling Association (SOATPA) Plow-Class tractor pulling at 5 p.m., a tractor parade at 5:30 p.m., kid’s games at 6 p.m. and grocery bingo from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

He then said on Saturday, plow and older farm equipment demonstrations would be going on throughout the day as well as some SOATPA division pulls and a performance of the Thirty OT 6 Band.

He said that the event started at the Rocky Fork Lake by the restaurant and stayed there for about 10 years. He then said in 1995, it moved to the park on North Shore Drive until 2019 when it moved to its current location at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

“I know when we moved to the fairgrounds, the Highland County Fair Board was all for it,” Mitchell said. “You know, us being out at the lake, a lot of people didn’t know we were there. And we’ve just recently, the last couple of years, tried to get more involved in the community. I think last year we did the Hillsboro Christmas parade. We did the Lynchburg Lighted Christmas parade. We did a one-day show up at Rural King earlier this year … We’re getting more into the community and people are realizing we’re there … So, I think our move to the fairgrounds really gave us a big step in the right direction.”

Mitchell said the event averages around 100 to 150 tractors per year and 1,000 to 1,500 people on a Saturday, weather depending.

He said the things he thinks people “really” like seeing are the demonstrations. He said some of those include old corn shellers and sawmills, as well as hit-and-miss engines from the area. He also said this was the second year for the tractor pulls, with last year being a trial year.

Mitchell then said that with next year being the 40th anniversary, they have some “big stuff” planned.

“I’ve been coming to this show since I was nine months old,” Mitchell said. “It’s a big family for me. I’m to the point now where it’s not so much about the tractors, it’s about the people. It’s like a big family reunion for me. For people, I only see once or twice a year just because of tractor showing. You know, we try to pride ourselves on being a family-friendly atmosphere.”

