Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

NEW

S.R. 134 Bridge Replacement — Work is set to begin on July 5 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 134 between Leonard Road and S.R. 131. S.R. 134 will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 131 and S.R. 138.

CORRECTED: S.R. 41 Resurfacing — Work began June 20 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between the Adams County line and the Pike County line. S.R. 41 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday for this construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

UPDATED

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work began March 13 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between Oak Grove Road and S.R. 28, over Middle Fork Lees Creek. Principal construction on this project has been completed and the road is open to traffic. Remaining traffic impacts may include short-term temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

ONGOING

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work began June 12 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between New Vienna Road and Mullen Hill Road. The road will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via U.S. Route 62 and S.R. 28. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

S.R. 73 Culvert Replacement — Workbegan June 5 for a culvert replacement on S.R. 73 between Deadfall Road and Smart Road. S.R. 73 will be closed for 30 days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 785 and S.R. 247. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

S.R. 753 Culvert Replacement — Work began May 31 for a culvert replacement on S.R. 753 between Winegar Road and Snake Road. S.R. 753 will be closed starting June 12 for 30 days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via U.S. Route 50, S.R. 41 and S.R. 28. Estimated Completion: Summer 2023.

S.R.73/Mad River Road Safety Improvements — Work began April 17 for an intersection realignment at the intersection of Mad River Road and S.R. 73. Mad River Road was closed April 24 for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via Mad River Road, Powell Road and S.R. 73. During the week of May 8, crews set barrier wall on the shoulder of S.R. 73 for construction of a turn lane. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on S.R. 73, but the eastbound travel lane will be narrowed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

U.S. 50 and S.R. 73 Resurfacing – Work began April 10 for a resurfacing project on portions of U.S. 50 and S.R. 73. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. One lane of traffic will be maintained throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2023. U.S. 50 work is between Spickard Road and Fenner Road. S.R. 73 work is between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line.

Strait Creek Road Bridge Replacement — Work began March 1 for a bridge replacement on Strait Creek Road, approximately 0.5 miles west of S.R. 41. As of June 2, principal construction on this project was completed and the road has reopened to traffic. Remaining work will be completed using daily temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2023.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.