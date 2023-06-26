Hillsboro donates to swimming pool

Members of the Hillsboro Swim Organization recently accepted a donation from the city of Hillsboro to support to the community. This season the pool offers weekly Community Youth Days where the first 30 kids (ages 5-17) get in free. Southern State Community College is sponsoring a Family Moonlight Swim on Friday, June 30 from 7:30-10 p.m. The pool is located at 635 W. Main St. and offers season passes along with daily admittance. Visit www.hillsboroswim.com for more information regarding swim classes, weekly water a so much more. Pictured (l-r) are Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott; Beth Florea, Jeanine Bagshaw, Kathryn Hapner and Chris Lewis with the swim organization; and Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha. The amount of the donation was not provided.

Submitted photo