Parker receives OHSAA honor

Mary Jane Parker, wife of the late Steve Parker, is pictured with grandchildren Christopher and Riley Lanning and daughter Stephanie Lanning at this week’s Greenfield School Board meeting where Steve Parker was posthumously awarded the OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity award. They are pictured with school board members. Photo by Angela Shepherd Pictured during this week’s Greenfield School Board meeting are (clockwise from bottom left) superintendent Quincey Gray; board members Rachel Fraley, Eric Wise and Eric Zint; treasurer Joe Pat Smith; and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Sandy Free. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Steve Parker, a well-known and much-loved member of the Greenfield community, was posthumously recognized with an award from the Ohio High School Athletic Association. His wife, Mary Jane Parker; daughter, Stephanie Lanning; and grandchildren, Christopher and Riley Lanning; were on hand Monday to accept the award during the regular meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education.

Superintendent Quincey Gray presented the award, saying, “I believe I speak for everyone when I say that Steve was the ultimate Tigers fan.”

Mary Jane Parker, her voice heavy with emotion, spoke of her husband’s involvement through the years with sports throughout the district, his assistance to coaching staff, and his utter joy of all the sports. “He just loved McClain athletics. He really did,” she said.

The OHSAA Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity award is presented annually and is the highest honor the organization can bestow on an Ohioan, one who shows “outstanding traits of ethical behavior and integrity in the performance of duties and responsibilities and is a role model for others.”

In other business, treasurer Joe Pat Smith provided the 2023-24 appropriations The school board approved the appropriations within the consent agenda.

Other items on the consent agenda included the resignation of Rainsboro Elementary teacher Heidi Tite, and the resignation of Carole Martin, nurse at Rainsboro Elementary.

In her report, Gray noted that Summer Tiger Bites, the district’s summer feeding program, is serving around 400 meals per day. Meals are served throughout the week from all three elementaries. The food service program was created to help with food insecurity in the area. Any child 18 and under is eligible to receive meals. The program is also eligible for federal reimbursement through the USDA for each meal served.

In JVS Delegate Greg Barr’s report he noted that he attended a packed Patriot Center at Southern State Community College on May 23 for Laurel Oaks’ Senior Ceremony. He said every year a few students are requested to assist with the program, and that it is rare that those students are from the same school, but this year two McClain students took part in the ceremony with Katherine Alvares introducing guests and Savannah Switzer presenting the class reflections.

The all-class reunion is coming up on July 15. It will begin with the Edward Lee McClain Day ceremony in front of the high school. Gray said following that ceremony, everyone will enter the high school through the front doors as students used to do. The day will be full of opportunities like meeting up with old classmates, touring the school, taking a dip in the pool during open swim time, and enjoying a reservation-only dinner in the cafeteria. The activities of the day will end with a dance in the new gym. For information, you may contact John Wilson by email at MSgt.wilson@yahoo.com.

Employment recommendations approved by the board include: Lindsay McNeal, Greenfield Elementary principal; Shelby Guthrie, middle school vo-ag teacher; Beth Newsome, speech language pathologist; Sally Schafer, Greenfield Elementary second grade teacher; Stacie Smith, middle school math; Haley Jett, aide; Heidi Lemaster, classroom aide; Evan McGlone, – classroom aide; Tiffany Saunders – aide; Courtney Speakman – aide; Kayla Warfield – aide; Lacey Hawkins – substitute van driver; Carolyn Arthurs, sophomore class advisor; Angie Barber, National Honor Society and math department lead; Mark Bihl, senior class advisor; Audrey Case, language arts department lead and student council advisor; Jeana Copas McNeal, Greenfield Elementary technology aide; Rick Duffus, band director; Loretta Flora, dramatics and high school vocal music; Mary Beth Goolsby, Rainsboro technology aide; Kassie Hutchinson, annual staff advisor; Ashley Kesler, science department lead and freshman class advisor; Nathan Luke, vocational department lead, live streaming, high school technology aide, and high school robotics; Schylar Maag, band assistant; Jenny Mustard, student council advisor; Ashley Rowland, junior class advisor; Rachel Tarlton Soards, National Art advisor and high school quick recall; Lori Tuttle, Drug-Free Clubs of America advisor; David Weaks, band assistant; Tati Weaks, Tigerettes; John Wilson, Honor Guard; Evan McGlone, football assistant; Karen Mullikin, Buckskin technology aide; Scott Hurtt, football assistant; Caden Wisecup, eSports; Brad Campbell, seventh grade football; Adam Coonrod, boys bowling; Ashley Karnes, junior high cheerleader advisor for basketball and football, majorette advisor; Bradley Rowland, live streaming; Darrell Upp, football assistant; Bob Bergstrom, assistant for football and track; Braden Wright, football assistant; Paige Basford, middle school English language arts; Kayla Marlowe, Greenfield Elementary preschool; Kim Beatty, cafeteria; Stacey Beachey, certified substitute; Caden Wisecup, certified substitute; Kyle Beachy, boys golf; Kaleigh Easter, seventh grade volleyball; Mark Newkirk, girls soccer assistant; and Brianna Weller, girls golf assistant.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.