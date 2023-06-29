Special election set for Aug. 8

The Highland County Board of Elections would like to remind voters of the upcoming special election on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The deadline to register to vote in this election is Monday, July 10.

On that day the election office will have extended hours from 8 a.m. till 9 p.m. Voter registrations are available in the board office, public libraries, Bureau of Motor Vehicles or county treasurer’s office. If you are already a current registered voter and need to update your address or name change you can go to https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/ and update online.

To register to vote in Highland County, you must be a current resident of Highland County, 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen. If you have any questions, contact the Highland County Board of Elections office.

Also, early voting begins on Tuesday, July 11. Make a note of the hours of operation as presented below:

Absentee Voting Hours August 8, 2023 Special Election

* Tuesday, July 11 to Friday, July 14, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Monday, July 31, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

* Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

* Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 4, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

* Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* Sunday, Aug. 6, 1-5 p.m.

If there are any in-person absentee voters waiting in line when voting ends on a particular day during the in-person absentee voting period, the in–person voting location shall be kept open until those voters who were in line when the location closed for the day have cast a ballot.

Election Day voting will be held at your local voting location not in the board of elections office.

Just a reminder to all Highland County voters, if you are voting absentee by mail, you have three options of how to return your ballot to the board office:

1.) USPS (mail);

2.) Bring in to the office and drop off’

3.) Place in our outside drop box (which is in our parking lot near the double glass doors.) This box is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and it is under video surveillance.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Highland County Board of Elections at 937-393-9961 or email highland@ohiosos.gov. You can also stop by our office located at 1575 N. High St., Ste. 200, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Submitted by Michelle Swallen, deputy director, Highland County Board of Elections.