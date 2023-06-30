Assistance available to help stay cool

The state of Ohio has assistance available to help Ohioans beat the heat and stay cool this summer.

From July 1 through Sept. 30, income-eligible Ohioans can receive assistance in paying their electric bill, purchasing an air-conditioner or fan, or making repairs to their central air-conditioning unit through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with a member who is either 60 years of age or older, has a certified medical condition, has received a disconnect notice, has been shut off, is trying to establish new electric service, or requires air-conditioning. The household must have a gross annual income at or below 175% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $52,500.

Last year, the Summer Crisis Program assisted more than 36,000 households in Ohio, providing a total of $10.9 million in benefits.

“Every Ohioan deserves to have a safe and comfortable place to live and raise their family,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “Every year, this program helps our community partners put families first and ensure our most-vulnerable residents are protected from the burden of costly energy bills.”

Ohioans can start their application online but will need to schedule an appointment with their local Energy Assistance Provider to complete the application. Depending on the agency, the appointment may be in-person, on the phone, or virtual. The application and list of providers can be found online at energyhelp.ohio.gov. Ohioans can also call 800-282-0880 to find their local provider. Hearing impaired customers may dial 711 for assistance.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

* Copies of their most-recent energy bills;

* A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

* Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

* Proof of disability, if applicable.

* Physician documentation noting that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, if there isn’t a member older than the age of 60.

For more information about the Summer Crisis Program, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Submitted by Sarah Wickham, Ohio Department of Development.