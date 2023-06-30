Volunteers, 80 kids part of Hillsboro Youth Football Camp

The Hillsboro football program held its last day of youth camp. The camp ran the month of June and the program had 80 young athletes ranging from grades 1-6. “I Just wanted to thank all the people involved in helping. Some of our youth coaches from Liberty Park, our middle school coaches, our high school coaches and most of all our high school players participated in making our camp successful,” Hillsboro coach Nathan Horne said. “They did a great job with the youth athletes and our youth athletes did a great job as well.” The Indians open the regular at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 when they host Western Brown in a non-conference game at Richards Memorial Field.

Submitted photo