Escapees captured, 250 to lose jobs, Point Pavilion opens

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1925, The News-Herald reported that the Pricetown Church of Christ dedicated its brand new church building with morning, afternoon and evening sessions, with around 1,000 people in attendance across all events of the day.

Three professional thieves not from the area — Oscar Ross, Angelo Navarette and Joe Elisea — attempted to burglarize five different Hillsboro stores but were only able to steal a suit of clothes from Fred Shinkle’s on South High Street.

One of six people that recently escaped from the Highland County Jail, Dwight Sulcebarger, was captured in Springfield by Springfield Police and brought back to Hillsboro where he is again occupying a spot in the jail.

The Rocky Fork Pavilion, located close to the Point east of Hillsboro near what was formerly The 7 Caves, officially opened with a dance attended by at least 500 people and the paper stating that “it would be hard to imagine a more delightful spot to spend an evening.”

In sports, Hillsboro High School coach John Miller handed in his resignation to take the position of coach at Washington High School, as the former Washington coach resigned to take the position at Akron East High School.

The Palace Theater, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Cheaper to Marry,” starring Lewis Stone, Marguerite De LaMott and Conrad Nagle, and “Her Night of Romance,” starring Constance Talmadge.

Conway-Ogden Shoe Co., located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including vacation shoes that were for strolling, sauntering or strutting for $6 and hosiery in 30 different shades for $1.

This week in 1955, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that bids for the three phases of Greenfield’s summer rehabilitation program were accepted by the Greenfield Board of Education, with those being for the gym, a band and music room and two new classrooms.

The Greenfield business district’s 48 boulevard light standards planned to hold 144 different American flags measuring two feet by three feet apiece during the Fourth of July celebration.

The Greenfield Board of Education announced the hiring of Sara Swisshelm as the head of the Home Economics Department of McClain High School and A.F. Pommert to replace Swisshelm as an instructor of the department.

The General Assembly announced that Ohio municipalities of less than 2,000 people would now be exempt from the mandatory installation of sewer disposal systems and instead could install septic tanks.

In sports, Sam Blackstone, pitcher for the Greenfield Printing and Publishing Co. in the Senior League, pitched the first no-hitter of the season in a 6-1 victory over the United Department Store.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised “Knights of the Round Table,” directed by Richard Thorpe and starring Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner, Mel Ferrer and Anne Crawford.

Bay’s Variety advertised multiple products including ball-bearing roller skates for $1.98; a 14-inch long, 10-inch wide and 8-inch deep picnic basket for $1.29, and a television sandwich tray for 15 cents.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that a cold snap in the area saw corn and soybeans not grow for about three weeks because of the temperatures, with recent hot weather adding some “heat units” to the ground.

Easco announced that it planned to close the Hillsboro Manufacturing plant located at 129 Moore Rd., which would cause about 250 people to lose their jobs, with the reasoning given that the business and assets of the company had been sold.

The building next to the Sport Shop reported a break-in that saw “a large amount of radio equipment” stolen, with some of the items taken being a citizens band radio base, a 40-channel base, five walkie-talkies and an eight-track tape player.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners and the board of elections director discussed the move of three voting precincts — Liberty South B. to the South Central Power Company, Liberty South to the Highland County Fairgrounds and Northeast to the Highland County Administration Building basement.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion baseball team returned to action with a disappointing 7-2 loss to the Chillicothe Post 62 team, with the Hillsboro side surrendering seven errors in the matchup.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Bronco Billy,” directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke, Geoffrey Lewis and Scatman Crothers.

Hillsboro Sunday Stores advertised multiple products, including a quart-sized Boron charcoal starter for 69 cents, a Gotham foam ice chest for $1.19, a package of 51 styrocups for 49 cents and five rolls of Coronet bath tissue for $1.69.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that Fifth Third Bank held a grand opening for its newly remodeled Hillsboro North High Banking Center, with the new facility bringing all of the bank’s services to one location.

The Festival of the Bells, located at the intersection of U.S. 50 and U.S. 62 in Hillsboro, advertised its musical acts for the year’s version of the event, with the headliners being Josh Gracin and Blake Shelton.

Multiple libraries in Highland County planned to host a Snakes Alive program, bringing nine species of non-poisonous snakes to the locations as well as Vince Howard, a native of Leesburg, who located, captured and fed the collection.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion baseball team split a doubleheader with the Columbus Post 614 team at Richard Shaffer Park, with the first matchup a 5-2 loss and the second a 6-1 win.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised “Daddy Day Care,” directed by Steve Carr and starring Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin and Regina King.

Gusweiler Toyota advertised multiple vehicles including a 2005 Toyota Sienna for $25,580 and a 2005 Toyota Tundra SR5 4-door 4X4 for $29,188.

