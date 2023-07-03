Hillsboro man killed in motorcycle crash

A Hillsboro man reportedly lost his life Friday night in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash, various sources said Monday.

The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Monday that it had not yet released information on the crash. However, WBNS-TV reported that troopers said the deceased was identified as 65-year-old Hillsboro resident Robert Pegan.

Pegan was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 50 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly after 9:45 p.m. At the same time, a driver in a Chevrolet Avalanche was turning eastbound from Rapid Forge Road onto U.S. 50 when the two vehicles struck head-on, WBNS reported.

WBNS said that according to troopers Pegan died as a result of injuries sustained the crash. The driver of the Avalanche, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to reports.

Troopers told WBNS that the roadway was closed for approximately three hours following the crash.

Troopers said Monday that the crash remains under investigation.