Children’s Theatre at Paxton

Local residents prepare for a 2019 Paxton Theatre Foundation presentation of “Frozen Jr.” that was directed by Hillsboro residents Jeff, Jenna and Emma Horick. File photo

Bainbridge will be flying high when The Paxton Theatre presents Ian Fleming’s “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.”, according to Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI).

”Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.” is the 60-minute youth version of the popular stage musical based on the family film of Ian Fleming’s children’s book.

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.” features a book by Jeremy Sams and music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman (Mary Poppins), and includes the Academy Award-nominated title song featured in the 1968 movie produced by Albert R. Broccoli.

“’Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.’ is a charming show which reminds us that teamwork can make a dream work and having someone near and dear, someone to care for is the best way to travel through life,” said Cohen. “MTI applauds the students taking part in the Paxton Theatre production who are building friendships through the process of working together to make their theatrical vision come true.”

“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang JR.” follows the story of a loving inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets his family on a fantastic adventure when he decides to restore a race car to its former glory. Caractacus soon discovers the machine is magic and can float and fly, but gets into trouble as the evil Baron Bomburst desires the vehicle for himself. The family must join forces with new friends to outwit the dastardly Baron, his Baroness, and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher.

This year’s production is again directed by Hillsboro residents Jeff and Jenna Horick, who have been overseeing the children’s theatre program at the Paxton for the past eight seasons.

“Their passion for the theatre and background in education really help bring magic to the stage each and every year,” Cohen said.

Performances are on Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, at 7 p.m. They can be purchased at PaxtonTheatre.com or by calling 740-634-0029.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge.

The new Paxton Township Hall, completed in 1910, features a large theatre seating for more than 500. Early shows included live theatre, movies, minstrels, vaudevilles, magic shows, and other entertainment. The early ’60s brought the start of the Paint Valley Jamboree, currently operating in its 57th continuous season. Today, the Paxton Theatre offers a variety of live, family-friendly entertainment to audiences young and old.

