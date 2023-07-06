In the kitchen this week we are making pizza casserole.

Are you having company for the Fourth of July? This will be perfect. You can make two if you are having lots of people over. Who needs to buy pizza when you can have this delicious pizza casserole, only use one pan, and can make it the night before and leftovers are great. I love this casserole. I hope you enjoy this great recipe.

Thank you Patricia Nichols for sharing.

Please send me your favorite recipes, a and a story to go with it if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon.

Send the recipes to shughes@timesgzette or call me at 937-393-3456 have a wonderful week .

PIZZA CASSEROLE

Ingredients

1 lb. ground meat

1 16-oz. box bow tie pasta

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 ounces sliced pepperoni

1 (26-ounce) jar pasta sauce

1 10-oz. can diced Italian style tomatoes

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 (8-ounce) package shredded Italian cheese blend

Any other pizza toppings, you can add like black olives, sausage, onions, green peppers, etc.

Directions:

Boil water and salt for pasta. Once it starts boiling, add pasta. Brown meat in a separate frying pan. When pasta is cooked, drain.

In a lightly greased 9-inch by 13-inch by 3-inch inch pan, pour a small amount of sauce to lightly coat bottom. Add a layer of pasta and add half of the sauce, canned of tomatoes, garlic powder and oregano.

On top of the pasta, layer the ground meat then add a layer of pepperonis. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and Italian cheese. And layer more pepperoni. Top with bacon bits and anything else you like just like a pizza!

Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.