The overall winner of the baby contest at the Festival of the Bells was 10.5-month-old Avery Anderson (left) riding in an apple pie float decorated by her grandparents, Jenny and Tyler Anderson. She is the daughter of Savannan and Kelton Anderson. Also pictured in a Lady Liberty float is 2-year-old Hattie Belle Holliday, who took first place in the toddler division. Her parents are Bethany and Brandan Holliday. The float was decorated by Hattie Belle’s grandmother, Sharon Hutchison, and her mother.

Submitted photo