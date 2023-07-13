Second Moonlight Swim

The city of Hillsboro is sponsoring its second Moonlight Swim of the season from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 21 at the Hillsboro Swimming Pool, 635 W. Main St. The event is open to the first 200 attendees with admittance beginning at 7:30 p.m. The concession stand will be open. The cost os $10 for kids ages 13-and-over and $for kids ages 5-12. Children age 4 and younger are free. Youth ages 13-17 are permitted to attend without a parent or guardian if the pool has a Minor Day Pass form on file at the office prior to the event.

Veterans golf outing

The annual Sgt. Morris “Moe” Newton Memorial Golf Outing hosted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard and Hillsoro Elks will have tee times at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. n Saturday, Aug. 5. There will be skins, hole prizes, a 5/50 raffle, closest to the pin, longest putt, a chili cookoff and competition in three different divisions — veterans open foursome (with at least two veterans), open foursome and co-ed foresome with a least one female and male. The cost is $300 per team. Sign-up at the Elks Pro Shop or call 937-393-3047 or 937-393-3730 for more onformation.

Ohio Vets Golf Tourney

The annual Ohio Veterans Home Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Friendly Meadow Golf Course in Hamersville. All proceeds will be used to enhance the lives of the facility residents. For more information contact Hanna Hopper at 937-483-5839 or Hanna.Hopper@dvs.ohio.org.