The Hilsboro Police Departent has released the following information:

July 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Justin Stevens, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Melissa Norris, 50, of Hillsboro, was arrested for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Jonathan Howell, 45, of Hillsboro was arrested for failure to appear.

Rebecca Spencer, 25, of Georgetown, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.