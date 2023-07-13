HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 9

INCIDENT/ARREST

A deputy responded to the 7000 block of S.R. 753 to a trespassing complaint. After investigation, one male was trespassed from the property. Another male, Joshua Carman, 26, Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Chillicothe Police Department.

July 10

INCIDENT/CHARGE

A resident of the 6100 block of Shaw Road reported a trespassing complaint.

A deputy responded to the 8000 block of S.R. 124 to a report of a vehicle vandalized. Charges are pending.

Deputies responded to the 9400 block of Pigeon Roost Road to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, J. Steven Fettro, 60, Hillsboro, was charged with domestic violence.

A deputy responded to a business on Main Street in Sinking Spring after a report of shoplifting. This incident remains under investigation.

July 11

INCIDENT/CHARGE

A resident of the 11000 block of North Shore Drive reported a male trespassing. After investigation, Dylan E. Pack, 25, Piketon, was charged with trespassing.

Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail to a report of vandalism and assault. Charges are pending.

A deputy responded to a report of a breaking and entering in the 4200 block of Watson Road. This incident remains under CITATION

Jireh J. Vance, 25, Hillsboro, speeding.