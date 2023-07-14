Greenfield Christmas shop opens

Donna Posey and Misty Posey are pictured with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin and Greenfield Council Chair Phil Clyburn(far right) on July 12 when the village celebrated the new business opening. Posey’s Christmas Corner will officially open on July 15. Submitted photo

Christmas is coming early to Greenfield with the opening of Posey’s Christmas Corner, a shop opening Saturday at 228 Jefferson St.

The shop was officially welcomed by the village on July 12 with Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin and council chair Phil Clyburn checking out the new business along with owner Misty Posey and Donna Posey, who will be operating the shop.

Posey’s Christmas Corner will offer a variety of new, gently used and vintage Christmas items. “Some of our items are one of a kind to us,” Donna Posey said,” so if you see something you like, you’d better grab it.”

They are opening the shop because “Christmas is the best time of the year,” Donna Posey said. “I love the decorations and the spirit of the season.” Hopefully that spirit of the season is felt when people are in the shop, she said.

While the shop is not yet on social media, Donna Posey said they plan to get it there soon. In the meantime, you can call 937-763-9829, or stop in when the shop is open, which for now will be the grand opening on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., then after that Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.