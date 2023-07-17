Dumpster Days coming via health department

The Highland County Health Department will host Dumpster Days in the Rocky Fork Lake area Tuesday and Wednesday, July 18-19; Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 15-16; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the first day of each event and from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the second day.

Dumpsters will be located in the lake area at Holiday Way, at the Highland County Health Department in Hillsboro and at 520 S. Second St. in Greenfield.

Prohibited items include concrete, rocks or bricks; batteries or auto parts; tires; drums, liquids or chemicals; appliances or electronics; hazardous waste; asbestos.

Once the dumpster is full, the event will be over.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.