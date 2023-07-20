HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

HCSO Incidents

July 17

INCIDENT/CHARGES

Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Panhandle Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined that the incident was a verbal argument. No charges were filed.

A theft of a chain saw was reported from a vehicle parked in the 5000 block of S.R. 124.

Deputies served a search warrant in the 6500 block of Wizard of Oz Way. After investigation, James A. Freeman, 70, Hillsboro, was charged with felony drug possession and retaliation against a public servant.

July 18

INCIDENT/ARREST

A deputy responded to the 12000 block of Sinking Spring Road after a report of criminal damaging. Charges are pending.

A resident of the 4400 of Sorg Road reported someone trespassing on their property. After investigation, a neighbor was trespassed from the property.

Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Highland Trail West to a report of a male making threats. After investigation, Robin T. Sacher, 37, Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steven Huff, 58, Greenfield, aggravated menacing.

Daniel H. Lake, 52, Hillsboro, domestic violence.

Daniel H. Pearce, 64, Hillsboro, driving under suspension, expired registration.

Katie J. Fettro 19, Hillsboro, possession of drugs.

Ashley A. Sowards, 23, Hillsboro, failure to obey traffic control device.