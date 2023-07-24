HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 17

INCIDENT

At approximately 11:45 p.m. officers received a report that an altercation occurred at a business in the 100 block of East Main Street. The incident escalated to a road rage incident where a vehicle was struck twice by the other party involved. After investigation, Bryson George, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging and underage consumption. Gavyn Brown, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested for underage consumption.

July 18

INCIDENT

A male came into the police department to report a protection order violation, Officers responded to the 900 block of North West Street. Upon arrival a female subject was found to be in violation of a protection order. The female subject identified as Allison Elliott was taken into custody and transported to the Highland County Jail. She was charged with 2919.27 of the Ohio Revised Code.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Samuel Wise, 34, of Williamsburg, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.