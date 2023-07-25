Lynchburg Lions award scholarships

The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsors two $500 scholarship for selected high school students. This year’s recipients are Landon West and Sam Hamilton, both 2023 Lynchburg-Clay graduates. They have both been active in community services projects and have high school events. Landon is the son of Jason and Tara West of the Allensburg area and Sam is the son of Rob and Lara Hamilton of the Pricetown area. Pictured are Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth, West and Hamilton.

Submitted photo