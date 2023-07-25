National National Maine-Anjou Queen

Hillsboro FFA members Carter Boyd, Blake Herdman and Emma Yochum recently traveled to Grand Island, Nebraska to exhibit at the Maine-Anjou and Chi Jr National Heifer Show. Boyd competed in livestock judging, quiz bowl, fitting contest, public speaking placing ninth, in the show he placed fifth in his maine-angus class and second in his maintainer class. Herdman competed in a quiz bowl, third in her maine-angus class. Boyd and Herdman were also on the second-place kickball team. Yochum competed in public speaking, salesmanship, livestock judging, photography, and videography placing third. In class she placed third with her chi heifer and was also named National Maine-Anjou Queen for the year. All competed in showmanship. It was a great experience for all.

Submitted photo