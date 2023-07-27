HHS grad wins Presidential Award

Hillsboro High School graduate Dr. Chris Colliver was recently awarded the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award. Submitted photo

Former Hillsboro resident and 1984 Hillsboro High School graduate Dr. Chris Colliver was awarded the Distinguished Presidential Rank Award for Intelligence on June 26 at Arlington National Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

President Biden noted Colliver’s “sustained, extraordinary accomplishments” in Department of Defense acquisition to ensure war-winning capabilities are in the hands of U.S. warfighters. Honorable Frank Kendall, secretary of the Air Force, presented the award and noted the award is one of the most prestigious in federal civilian service.

Colliver thanked his family and co-workers for their support in winning the award. He also noted the support of many teachers at Hillsboro High School and the school district who encouraged him to go to college. He attended the ceremony with his wife, Wendy.

Submitted by the U.S. Air Force.