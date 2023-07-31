Roberts promoted at Producers

Roberts

United Producers, Inc. (UPI) has announced that longtime employee Sam Roberts has accepted a new position in the company as a facility manager at the Hillsboro market.

In this role, Roberts will manage and provide leadership to all aspects of the facility including daily operations, livestock marketing, procurement and sale of livestock, customer relations and personnel management.

“We are thrilled to see Sam in this new role at our Hillsboro facility,” said Mike Bumgarner, president and CEO of United Producers, Inc. “Sam is a trusted, loyal team member and he is committed to the growth of UPI while proudly serving our members.”

Roberts has worked with UPI since 1987. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in agriculture economics and has dedicated his career to the industry. He has established a reputation as a highly respected professional and is known by producers, packers and buyers alike. He holds extensive knowledge in livestock trading, risk management and UPI services.

Roberts serves on the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Board of Directors and the board of directors for the Livestock Marketing Association. He has two sons, Wesley and Dylan.

UPI serves 30,000 members in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and surrounding states, handling approximately 2.5 million head of livestock per year.

Submitted by Angela Krile, Krile Communications.