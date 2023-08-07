HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 29

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

A deputy responded to a report of road rage on S.R. 247 in Washington Township. After investigation, Dalton Weber, 22, Hillsboro, was charged with menacing.

A resident of the 12000 block of Jamison Road reported a male was refusing to leave their property. After investigation, the male was trespassed from the property.

A deputy responded to the 7000 block of Cedar Trail after a report of theft of bicycles. After investigation, two juveniles were charged with theft.

A resident of the 7400 block of S.R. 134 reported identity theft.

July 31

INCIDENT/CHARGE

A resident of the 10000 block of Candy Cane Lane advised that a male was caught attempting to remove items from his property. After investigation, Christopher R. Pollard, 31, Hillsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing and theft.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kaitlyn I. Dunseith, 26, Seaman, failure to register vehicle.

Christopher A. Ghiloni, 28, Lynchburg, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to comply with an officer.

Bradley B. Banks Jr., 20, Hillsboro, reckless operation.

Whitley N. Ford, 29, Greenfield, driving under suspension.

Nicholas R. Clanton, 27, Sardinia, criminal trespassing.