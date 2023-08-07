Leap of Faith Bridal and Formal Wear moves

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Leap of Faith Bridal and Formal Wear on Aug. 3 to celebrate its new location. The shop is owned and operated by Kit Loch and is located at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro. Submitted photo

Leap of Faith Bridal and Formal Wear recently celebrated the opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting from the Highland County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

In attendance to help celebrate were family, friends, members of the community, and chamber ambassadors, officers and staff. Leap of Faith Bridal and Formal Wear is owned and operated by Kit and Allen Loch and is located at 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro.

Leap of Faith Bridal and Formal Wear held its official grand opening in March of this year and recently relocated to a larger space in downtown Hillsboro. Leap of Faith offers new or slightly used wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses and other items, including linens and dinnerware. The store also offers prom and homecoming dresses, men’s suits and tuxedos. All items are available to purchase or rent. Leap of Faith has more than 500 dresses available and if they don’t have your perfect dress, they will find it. Leap of Faith also offers customizable dresses, in-house alterations, and bridesmaid proposal boxes and merchandise.

“The idea for my business came after I had my dream wedding in 2020, after finding my soulmate,” said Kit Loch, owner. “After the wedding I decided to donate my dress and wedding decor to someone who needed them so they could have their dream wedding. When I realized how much this community wants to help others and after seeing the happiness I brought to the couple, Leap of Faith Bridal and Formal Wear was created.

“Our goal is making formal wear affordable for everyone. We are so grateful to the community for all of the support we have received and are looking forward to serving you!”

Leap of Faith Bridal is currently open by appointment. For more information including upcoming specials and more, visit Leap of Faith Bridal’s Facebook page.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.