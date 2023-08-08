Charles ‘Randy’ Colthar

Charles “Randy” Colthar, 72, of the Mowrystown community, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his home.

He was born July 15, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Charles Emerson and Gloria Ann (Burns) Colthar.

Randy was a graduate of the Whiteoak High School class of 1969 and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2293 in Georgetown. He worked as a surgical technician for many years at Highland District Hospital and South Georgia Medical Center, then went to work for Meijer as a systems analyst and retired after 18 years of service. Every Friday night he enjoyed going to dirt track races.

Surviving are his brother, Donald Colthar of Mowrystown; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Bill Schmidt of Georgetown; special cousin, Diana Overstake; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gloria Colthar.

Graveside services will be held at Mowrystown Cemetery, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kraig Walker officiating.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

