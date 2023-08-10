All About Beef successful at state fair

The All About Beef 4-H Club had a successful run at the 2023 Ohio State Fair. Several members participated in the 2023 state fair and came home with many awards.

Those who participated are listed below in alphabetical order along with awards won:

· Ashton Burkard — Second in class with his heifer, third overall in his age division for showmanship, and fourth overall in his age group for the Outstanding Breeding Exhibitor (OBE) Skillathon.

· Braydon Burkard — Third in class with his heifer, eighth overall in his age division for showmanship, and seventh overall in his age group for OBE Skillathon.

· Cameron Burkard — Second in class with his heifer, seventh overall in his age division for showmanship, and sixth overall in his age group for OBE Skillathon.

· Blake Herdman — Grand Champion Bred and Owned Maine Angus Female, Premier Maine Angus Exhibitor, fourth overall senior livestock judging team, sixth overall in her age group for showmanship, and fifth overall in her age group for OBE Skillathon.

· Bryson Herdman — Third in class with his prospect heifer.

· Charlee Rusch — Participated in showmanship and two crossbred classes with her lamb.

· Molly Shelton — Division Champion in the open show with her heifer, first in class in the junior show, sixth overall in her age division for showmanship, and second overall in her age group for OBE Skillathon.

· Sydney Shelton — Third overall in her age division for showmanship and first overall in her age group for OBE Skillathon.

· Connor Yochum — Participated in the Dean’s Charity Steer Show and earned the Showmanship Award, seventh overall in showmanship for his age group with his steer, sixth in his age group for Outstanding Market Exhibitor (OME) Skillathon, fifth in showmanship with his heifer, fifth in age group for OBE Skillathon, his heifer was also named a reserve division winner in both the open and junior show, and he earned “Outstanding For The Day” with his cooking project “Everyday Food and Fitness.”

· Emma Yochum — Grand Champion Chianina heifer in the open show, Reserve Grand Champion Chianina heifer in the junior show, second in showmanship for her age group, second in her age group for OBE Skillathon, fourth overall senior livestock judging team, the clock trophy winner for her “Look Great for Less” clothing project as well as other awards in her clothing and cooking projects. She was also selected for having an outstanding record book for her heifer.

All members are working hard as their projects enter the home stretch toward the Highland County Fair, schedudled for Sept. 3-9.

The next meeting for All About Beef members will be on Aug. 13.

Submitted by All About Beef 4-H Club.