GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

July 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Harold Varney, 68, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the vicinity of a school.

Harold Varney, 68, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing by stalking.

Chad Jordan, 43, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Seitz, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired registration.

July 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jody Blankenship, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a probation violation out of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Raven Steele, 24, Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

Aug. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Irvin Watson, 61, Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Aug. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was issued a citation for no operator’s license.

Brittany Baxter, 40, Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.

Shannon Maughmer, 30, Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation out of Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

August 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Taylor Bickford-ONeil, 19, Zanesville, was issued a citation for a traffic control device and right of way left turn.

Zakkery Carpenter, 19, Richmond Indiana, was issued a citation for persistent disorderly conduct.