GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
July 30
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Harold Varney, 68, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the vicinity of a school.
Harold Varney, 68, Greenfield, was arrested for menacing by stalking.
Chad Jordan, 43, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Gary Seitz, 32, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired registration.
July 31
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jody Blankenship, 38, Greenfield, was arrested on a probation violation out of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Raven Steele, 24, Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.
Aug. 1
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Irvin Watson, 61, Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Aug. 2
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
Brittany Baxter, 40, Chillicothe, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders.
Shannon Maughmer, 30, Bainbridge, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation out of Ross County Sheriff’s Office.
August 5
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Taylor Bickford-ONeil, 19, Zanesville, was issued a citation for a traffic control device and right of way left turn.
Zakkery Carpenter, 19, Richmond Indiana, was issued a citation for persistent disorderly conduct.