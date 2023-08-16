Hillsboro wins 1st FAC girls match

McClain Julie Bolender shot a 64 Tuesday for the Lady Tigers. Submitted photo McClain’s Kallie Posey shot a 61 Tuesday for the Lady Tigers. Submitted photo

The Hillsboro Lady Indians took the early standings lead when they finished first, just two strokes ahead of McClain, Tuesday at the opening Frontier Athletic Conference match of the season hosted by Jackson at the Franklin Valley Golf Course.

Team scores were: Hillsboro 234, Miami Trace 235, McClain 236 and Washington 245. Chillicothe and Miami Trace did not have enough players to qualify for a team score.

The FAC standing after the first round are:

Hillsboro’s individual scores were: junior Emma Yochum 51, senior Grace Watson 58, junior Halle Jones 61, junior Addy Knauff 64, sophomore Reagan Leeth 66 and sophomore Rylea Scarberry 66.

McClain individual scores were: junior Abbie Lovett 54, sophomore Kaylin Sterling 59, junior Kallie Posey 61, sophomore Avery Murphy 62, senior Jacolyn Bolender 64 and sophomore Rylee Perkins 64.

Miami Trace scores were: junior Emily Reeves 49, freshman Alison Reeves 61, freshman Ashlynd Hippely 62, freshman Emily Keaton 63, freshman Karli Wilson 63 and freshman Alexis May 67.

Washington scores were: sophomore Faith Wynne 47, junior Gwendolyn Duncan 67 and freshmen Addison Yahn and Kalyee Perkins 67s.

Chillicothe scores were: senior Addison Smith 56, senior Morgan Webb 58 and sophomore Quichengxi Su 64.

Jackson scores were: sophomore Aubrey, the match medalist, 41, junior Alia Rippeth 60 and freshman Ava Jenkins 66.

Information for this story was provided by McClain coach Derrick Lyons.