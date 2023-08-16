Quick and easy peach cobbler

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of the peach cobbler Sharon made. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I am making fresh peach cobbler with a few ingredients

I was at JR’s General Store over the weekend and bough bought fresh peaches. I was thinking — do I want to eat these pretty peaches, or do I need a peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream? The peach cobbler won. I started looking for peach cobbler recipes and I remembered one that I saw on the back of a Bisquick box.

PEACH COBBLER

Ingredients

2 cups Bisquick

2 cups sugar

2 cups milk

1 stick of melted butter

1 tablespoon’s cinnamon

Directions

In a mixing bowl combine two cups Bisquick, two cups milk and a teaspoon of cinnamon and stir and pour in a 9inch by 13-inch baking pan. Add peaches to two cups sugar, mix and pour in the middle of mixture, add a stick of melted butter and then sprinkle another teaspoon of cinnamon all over the top and put in the oven at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until done. Take out and serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Delicious!

I hope you enjoy this recipe. It was soooo good that the next morning I heated it up for breakfast.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a short story about it if you have one, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.