Dollar General opens in Mowrystown

Dollar General has announced that its store at 35 S. High St. in Mowrystown is now open.

DG stores provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition, the new Mowrystown location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Normal hours of operation can be found through the Dollar General app.

To commemorate the opening of the Mowrystown location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

The addition of the Mowrystown store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $238 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Mowrystown community as the store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. The company provides employees with benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.

Submitted by Emma Hall, Dollar General.