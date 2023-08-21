HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ryan White, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for a property code violation.

Samantha Hall-Devena, 45, of Hillsboro was cited for speed.

Ronald Hancock Jr., 69, of Hillsboro was cited for disorderly conduct.

Kyler White, 28, of Hillsboro, was cited for no operator’s license and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Jeffrey Stevens, 48, of Wilmington, was cited for animals at large.

Aug. 15

ACCIDENT

At approximately 4:28 p.m., the police department responded to the area of Beech Street and North High Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that David Fauber, 64, of Hillsboro, was sitting in a vehicle facing south on North High Street and was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Beech Street. John Hildbold, 70, of Sardinia, was traveling south on North High Street behind Fauber and struck Fauber’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision. No injuries were reported on the scene. Hildbold was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Aug. 19

ACCIDENT

At approximately 5:32 p.m., the police department responded to the 300 block of East Main Street for a report of a one-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Nick Brown, 52, of Hillsboro, was traveling eastbound in the 300 block of East Main Street when his vehicle traveled left of center and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported on the scene. Brown was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.