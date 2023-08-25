Jam with the Lamb, Sept. 8 school start and women honored

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1931, The Greenfield Republican reported that the Cincinnati Quarries Company was awarded the street resurfacing and repair job with a bid of 10 cents per gallon for the tar mixture, 30 cents per ton for hauling and spreading the stone and a quarter-cent per square yard for cleaning and sweeping the street.

The Home Building and Loan Company purchased The Greenfield Country Club property at two-thirds of the appraised value, $3,866.76, with four tracts of land on West Jefferson Street owned by another person sold to the same company to satisfy a judgment.

Greenfield Schools Superintendent F.R. Harris announced that village schools would open on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the day following Labor Day, with the belief being that the school term would be reduced to eight months due to funding.

Multiple new teachers were announced for the Greenfield Village Schools because of “resignations due to marriages and other causes,” such as Grace Warner, a new high school English teacher, and Elizabeth Irvine, new director of vocational home economics.

In sports, the Dayton Panthers traveled to meet the Greenfield Athletics and played “one of the best games witnessed at the local lot” as the Athletics won by a score of 6-4 despite a last-inning rally from the Panthers.

The Lyric Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple showings including “Daddy Long Legs,” starring Janet Gaynor, “Dawn Trail,” starring Buck Jones and “Bachelor Fathers,” starring Marion Davies.

Rowe Preston Cash Grocery advertised multiple products including a dozen mason jar caps for 25 cents, a 10-pound cloth bag of sugar for 59 cents, brooms for 50 cents apiece and two pounds of Oleo for 25 cents.

This week in 1956, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Ernest Roll, Jr., a senior at McClain High School, received the grand champion award for his three Hampshire barrows, his grand champion boar and grand champion sow entered at the Clermont County Fair.

The Highland County ASC Committee mailed checks that totaled $29,753 to a total of 725 sheep and wool producers in the county, with the checks being the first payments from the wool incentive program to local farmers.

A flower show titled A Symphony in Flowers, sponsored by the Colonial and Greenfield Garden Clubs, was planned to be held at First Methodist Church, with all flowers in specimen class needed to be grown by the exhibitors.

The Highland County ASC Office announced the committee members elected to serve under the Agriculture, Stabilization and Conservation Program, with some of them being John Beaver from Paint Township and Homer Post from Madison Township.

In sports, the local Greenfield Junior League team defeated the Bainbridge Little Leaguers by a score of 13-4 in a matchup played at Municipal Park, with Greenfield scoring nine runs in a single inning.

The Centerfield Pike Drive-In Theatre, located just off of S.R. 28 near Greenfield, advertised “The Doolins of Oklahoma,” directed by Gordon Douglas and starring Randolph Scott, George Macready and Louise Allbritton.

The Lloyd Company, located in Bainbridge, advertised multiple “good used” corn pickers, including a two-row mounted John Deere A corn picker for $500 and a two-row mounted Oliver corn picker for $1,100.

This week in 1981, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that at least 10 issues would be on the Highland County ballot in November, with some of them being a health care levy renewal and a rural zoning issue.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners discussed adults living in group homes in Highland County that were originating from outside the county and maybe having a bus service and schooling for those people.

A workshop on “Current Issues in School Law” in Hillsboro for area school administrators was sponsored by Southern State Community College, with Dr. John Shreve, a professor at Miami University, as the workshop leader.

Multiple Highland County women were honored at the first Women’s Recognition Day and Hall of Fame event held at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro, with some of the women being Dorothy Lynch, Lillie Faris and Rosalie Morgan.

Light House, a contemporary Christian music group with one Greenfield woman a performer, got “top honors” at preliminary judging of the seventh annual governor’s statewide sacred music contest at the Ohio State Fair.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films including “Raiders of the Lost Ark” starring Harrison Ford and Karen Allen, and “The Great Muppet Caper” starring Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

Clark’s Cardinal, located at 110 E. Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including whole chicken legs for 59 cents, three pounds or more of ground beef for $1.26 per pound and a 20-pound bag of potatoes for $1.99.

This week in 2006, The Times-Gazette reported that a Hillsboro man was arrested on marijuana cultivation and drug paraphernalia possession, with a residence at West Walnut Street having “several” marijuana plants there.

The year’s version of Jam With the Lamb was announced to be free to the public “for the first time due to Ministry Force, its sponsor group, having the hope that the move would bring in more people.

Turning Point in Hillsboro was awarded a $75,000 grant from U.S. Representative Mike Turner for the Small Grass Roots Organization Connecting with the One-Stop Delivery System Grant Program.

Greenfield Superintendent Terry Fouch said that the first day of the school year was excellent, also praising the maintenance staff on the condition of the building.

In sports, the Hillsboro boys golf team won its home opener over East Clinton by a score of 159-215 in a non-league match held at the Elks Golf Course as both RJ Ferguson and Adam King led the way for Hillsboro, shooting 39 each.

LocalNet advertised its Internet services, which included free 24/7 technical support, instant messaging, 10 email addresses and a custom start page, for $9.95 per month, with no credit card required.

