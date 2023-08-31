HCSWCD hosts Cover Crop Field Day

The Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosted a successful Cover Crop Field Day on Tuesday at the Rocky Fork Lake restaurant. The event highlighted the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) that will provide conservation assistance to landowners in the Rocky Fork Watershed. Information was provided on the ODNR, Division of Parks and Watercraft dredging project and the importance of reducing sediment from entering the lake by planting cover crops. Participants learned about seed establishment and various ways to terminate cover crops, as well as an in-field drone seeding demonstration. This field day offered an opportunity for landowners to carefully consider all cover crop options that can be implemented to advance their farming operation while capturing nutrients for a long-term investment. The SWCD would like to thank everyone that helped to make the event a success.

