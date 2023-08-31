SSCC summer honors list

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for the summer semester 2022-23.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

For Highland County, named to the president’s list were Emily Cox of Greenfield and Cody Gragg of Leesburg. Named to the dean’s list from Hillsboro was Benjamin Loch.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.