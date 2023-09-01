Hillsboro woman gets community control

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to three years of community control on drug trafficking charges.

Tiffany McKenzie, 42, was ordered to pay restitution through the Victim Witness Escrow Account in monthly payments of $10 beginning on Oct. 1, 2023. She must successfully complete the treatment plan at the Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center and the recommended aftercare and was ordered to pay restitution of $80 to the Highland County Task Force.

According to court documents, on or around Nov. 8, 2023, two investigators and an officer met with a confidential informant (CI) who said they had talked to someone who told them that McKenzie had Subutex for sale. According to the CI, the informant’s contact said they would call McKenzie and also gave the CI her phone number.

The CI left and was followed back to the meeting location. They gave over four orange oval-shaped pills and $20 to one of the investigators. The CI said they met with McKenzie in a driveway on Hiawatha Drive and gave her $80, after which she gave the CI the pills.

The CI then identified McKenzie from a photo lineup as the person she bought the pills from. The pills were submitted to BCI for analysis, with one pill tested and found to contain buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance.

