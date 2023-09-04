HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nicholas Owens, 34, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Denise Banks, 61, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

INCIDENT/ARREST

At approximately 3:21 p.m., the police department responded to the 700 block of North West Street for a report of a disturbance. After further investigation, Xavier Cochran, 22, of Hillsboro, was charged with unlawful restraint and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Sept. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tina Joseph, 54, of New Vienna, was cited for speed.

Christina Hampton, 46, of Piketon, was cited for speed.

ACCIDENT

At approximately 10:49 a.m., the police department responded to the area of East Main Street and Chillicothe Avenue for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Makenzie Griffith, 18, of Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on East Main Street and was stopped in her vehicle at a stop sign. Griffith proceeded to turn left to travel westbound on East Main Street when her vehilce struck the rear passenger side quarter panel of a vehicle driven by Calvin Barnett, 50, of Florence, Ohio. No injuries were reported onthe scene. Griffith was cited for no operator’s license and fail to yield.

INCIDENT/ARREST

At approximately 2:51 p.m., the police department responded to the 200 block of North High Street in reference to a female acting suspicious. After further investigation, Lindsey Hornsby, 28, of Waverly, was arrested for obstruction and on two outstanding warrants and was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.