Republicans donate to Junior Fair Board

The Highland County Republican Party and county office holders presented a donation Friday to the Highland County Junior Fair Board. “The donation will be used on a project to benefit the Junior Fair kids,” said Jr. Fair Coordinator Kaley Fannin. Carter Boyd, president of the Jr. Fair Board, is pictured accepted the donation from Paulette Donley, executive chair of the local Republican Party. Pictured (l-r) are Ike Hodson, clerk of courts; Riley Collins, Jr. Fair; Fannin; Brad Roades, commissioner; Shane Wilkin, state senator; Donnie Barrera, sheriff; Blake Herdman, Jr. Fair; Chris Fauber, county engineer; Callie Sharp-Crago, Jr. Fair; Alex Butler, county auditor; Donley; Boyd; Ella Barry, Ashton Bain and Brodgen Priest, Jr. Fair; Bob Peterson, state representative; Vicki Warnock, treasurer; Danielle Combs, 4-H educator; Chad McConnaughey, recorder; and Terry Britton, commissioner. Contributing but not pictured are M.D. Jeff Berry, coroner; Anneka Collins, prosecutor; David Daniels, commissioner; Kevin Greer, Highland County probate/juvenile judge; and Robert Judkins, county court judge.

Submitted photo