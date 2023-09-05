HHS opens FAC action with win

Hillsboro defenders look on as Washington junior Aysha Haney makes the save during the first set of the contest against Hillsboro. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

HILLSBORO — The Hillsboro Lady Indians volleyball team opened Frontier Athletic Conference action on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and came away with a 3-0 sweep of the visiting Washington Blue Lions.

Hillsboro took the first set, 25-18.

In the second set, Washington would overcome a large deficit to get it within four points, but ultimately fell by a score of 25-20.

In the third set, Hillsboro won 25-13 to secure the sweep.

In the jayvee contest, Hillsboro won in two games, 25-22 and 25-14.

Washington fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the FAC.

Hillsboro improved to 3-2 overall, 1-0 in the FAC.

In other games around the FAC on Aug. 29, Chillicothe fell to Miami Trace (4-0, 1-0) in 4 sets, 3-1. Chillicothe won the first set 25-16 and Miami Trace won the next three sets 25-18, 25-23 and 25-12.