Gast speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsbor0.

It can be viewed on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fgbmfihillsboro.

The guest speaker will be Mike Gast, worship evangelist, who will also lead praise and worship.

A free-will offering will be received. Ladies are welcome. Please do not attend if you have cold or flu symptoms.

Gast was led to Christ by his mother at the age of 12. As he studied the Word of God, he was struck by the way the Lord used supernatural signs and wonders to win the lost. He was perplexed as to why he wasn’t seeing this in his home church and he knew there had to be more to serving God than what he had been taught. At the age of 18 he received the baptism of the Holy Spirit. This stirred in him a hunger for God like he had never known. The Word of God came alive and he began to relate to the Lord in much deeper way.

Last month he went on his third missionary trip to Nairobi, Kenya with a team from Cincinnati Bibleway Church. He ministered in word and worship at the Sonrise Global Festival, an international ministers conference. He will be sharing about this life-changing experience.

“Mike is an engaging speaker with a fresh, anointed word for the body of Christ who ministers in the gifts of the Holy Spirit,” a news release said. “God has also given him the grace to write, record and lead worship. He recently released Draw Me Near, a song of deep worship, and plans to release more songs this year. He serves as a worship leader at Cincinnati Bible Way Church. He has also served in leadership with the Hillsboro chapter of Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International since 2000.

Submitted by Joyce Mullins, secretary, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, Hillsboro, Ohio Chapter.