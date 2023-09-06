SOGS recognizes First Families and more

First Families inductees are pictured (standing, l-r) Helen Roe, FFHC chair; David Ashley Post; Kayla Elizabeth Ratliff Earley; Martha Butler Clark; Janice Lynn Murphy Teeters; Phillip Gordon Teeters; and (seated) Janice Nell Snider Teeters. Submitted photo Civil War Society inductees included (l-r) Howard Michael Davidson; Garrett Lee Davidson; Vicky Pulliam Smith; Gail Allen; David Ashley Post; Phillip Gordon Teeters; Richard Davidson; Mary Hawthorne, CWSHC chair; Janice Nell Snider Teeters; Kayla Ratliff Earley; Janice Lynn Murphy Teeters; and Martha Butler Clark. Submitted photo

At the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society annual recognition banquet held recently the society celebrated its members who joined the First Families, Second Families and Civil War Families Lineage Societies.

Most of the Highland County Civil War ancestors that were recognized were volunteers who served in regiments that were attached to the U.S. Army of the West. More often than not these units were under the command of William Tecumseh Sherman and/or Ulysses S. Grant, both Ohio men and graduates of West Point. This year’s Civil War ancestors served in the 40th, 48th, 54th, 89th, 162nd, 168th and 175th Ohio Volunteer Infantry and 11th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry Regiments.

There were six SOGS members who received First Families Society certificates and pins, three for Second Families, and 11 members for ancestors in the Civil War Society.

The evening concluded with a robust and rousing game of “Genealogy Jeopardy”. Those attending counted off into three teams, each with a distinctive buzzer, and faced a 30-question challenge. It seemed that perhaps Team 3 won, but that was not official. Officially, society members had a lot of fun (even without “Oh! Be Joyful!).

Coming informational meetings will be Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The topic for October will be Beginning Genealogy Research and November will be How to Complete Lineage Society Applications. December 14 will be SOGS annual Christmas gathering. Last year’s discussion was My Most Despicable Ancestor! This year’s topic is to be determined. Suggestions welcome.

Submitted by Mary Hawthorne, SOGS president.