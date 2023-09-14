Annual county curfew starts Oct. 1

The annual countywide curfew will commence Saturday, Oct. 1 for all persons in Highland County under the age of 18.

The curfew runs through Oct. 31 and requires all persons under the age of 18 to be off the streets and in their hoes by 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and by 12 midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The curfew does not apply where children are accompanied by parents, legal guardians or custodians. Exception is also made for children attending church, school or employment activities.

Enforcement will be handled by all law enforcement agencies including the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, city or village police, and juvenile probation officers.

Noting that the court has no authority to set Beggars’ Night and strictly as a convenience to law enforcement, it is suggested that each city, village or organization, should they elect to have a Beggars’ Night, set the event on the last Thursday in October from 6-8 p.m.

Submitted by Kevin Greer, judge, Highland County Common Pleas Court, probate and juvenile divisions.