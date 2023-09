Miami Trace’s Ian Mavis looks to split two Hillsboro defenders during the second half of a match against the Indians on Tuesday. Pictured for Hillsboro are Cooper Swope (4) and Tate Davis (6). Miami Trace won the match 6-3. The loss left Hillsboro at 0-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference and 3-2 overall.

Tyler Flora | AIM Media Midwest