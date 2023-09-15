Hillsboro holds off East Clinton in close battle 3-2

LEES CREEK — With all five matches close in score, the Hillsboro Lady Indians were able to edge East Clinton in a non-league match Wednesday.

The Astros celebrated Senior Day with Kailyn Mason, Molly Seabaugh and Megan Hadley taking center stage.

Hillsboro’s Molly Scarett Studebaker and Aly Johnson won singles matches, and Lady Indians Kellie Sharp and Keyle Johnson won the first singles match.

SUMMARY

Sept 13, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Hillsboro 3, East Clinton 2

Singles

No. 1 Singles — Kailyn Mason was defeated by Hillsboro Scaretto Studebaker 3-6, 5-7.

No 2. — Singles — Molly Seabaugh defeated Hillsboro’s Aly Johnson 6-4, 6-5, retired.

No. 3 Singles — Rylee Kempton defeated Hillsboro’s Jenna Hart 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles

No. 1 Doubles — Megan Hadley, Stephanie Lambert were defeated by Hillsboro’s Kellie Sharp, Keyle Johnson 3-6, 5-7.

No. 2 Doubles — Abigail Prater, Josi Balon were defeated by Hillsboro’s Natallie Tharp, Adalyn Gaines 4-6, 1-6.