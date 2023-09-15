Train derailment, grand champions, Crawford shines

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The News-Herald reported that a joint meeting of the Soil Conservation Services and Extension Service was planned for the Land-Use Committees from Madison, Paint, Penn and Fairfield townships.

Coach Gerald “Red” Armstrong of the McClain Tigers thanked the downtown merchants of the village who put up football displays in their shop windows, with Armstrong saying they were “the most numerous and the best yet.”

Albert Strueve, the director of Clouser and Co., announced the purchase of the Jones property located at 433 Jefferson St., as Strueve planned to remodel the residence into a funeral home and the second floor as an apartment for personal use.

The Highland County AAA Board re-elected the same men for the upcoming year as the prior one, with D.D. Hiestand continuing as the chairman and E.W. Glaze selected as the vice chairman.

In sports, the McClain Tigers varsity football team decimated Clarksburg High School by a score of 63-0 as the Tigers’ player Newland led the way for McClain with four touchdownse.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple showings including “River’s End,” starring Dennis Morgan, and “The Courageous Dr. Christian,” starring Jean Hersholt, with all tickets 10 cents on Bargain Day.

The Famous Store, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including three school tablets for 10 cents, decorated dinner plates for 10 cents, fly ribbons for 1 cent, and Boudoir lamps for 97 cents.

This week in 1965, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that 15 cars of a southbound 51-car Detroit, Toledo and Ironton Railroad train derailed on Miami Trace Road south of Good Hope, with the five operating crew members able to escape.

Greenfield Schools Superintendent Thomas Doyle announced that the enrollment on the first day of the school term’s second week was a total of 2,493 students, which was an increase of 58 pupils compared to the attendance on opening day a week prior.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) and Garrett Dill, manager of the Ross–Highland AAA Club, presented Greenfield with a plaque that signified “outstanding pedestrian safety achievements” in 1964.

Glenn Hiser picked up first place in both the live class and carcass class of the open barrow show at the Highland County Fair. He also picked up fourth in the live class and second in the carcass class.

Greenfield City Council accepted a $39,877.71 bid from Chandler Construction Co. to lay a 10-inch water line on North Washington Street, a 10-inch water line from North Fifth and Mill streets to the reservoir on Hillcrest and an eight-inch water main on North Seventh Street.

In sports, the McClain Tigers varsity football team picked up a 34-0 loss in its home opener to the “quick” and “rangy” London side as opposition quarterback Dwight Cox, junior, got two touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

Bob’s Super Valu advertised multiple products including two pounds of grapes for 25 cents, Miami Valley sliced bacon for 79 cents per pound, a three-pound bag of brown sugar for 49 cents and 12 rolls of bathroom tissue for 89 cents.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that T.J. Chambers had the Grand Champion Barrow, Belinda Hottle had the Junior Fair Grand Champion Steer and Jana Lee Hess had the Grand Champion Feeder Calf.

Highland District Hospital (HDH) and Dr. David Howard, an ophthalmologist, advertised that cataract surgery had “the highest success rate of any operation in the world” and viable option for people.

The Ohio State Board of Education announced that it planned to hold a meeting in Hillsboro to ask the local citizens about their feelings on education matters such as budget, spending and other relevant topics.

Dr. David Gunderman announced his partnership with Craig and Heather McCullough, both doctors, at the Hillsboro Medical Center, whom he met during their residency, after an opportunity at the facility came up.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School varsity football team got its first win of the season against Unioto by a score of 26-6 at Richard Memorial Field thanks to a great night from Hillsboro senior quarterback Glen Crawford.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised its showing of “Total Recall,” directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone and Michael Ironside.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located at Southridge Center, Rombach Center and Hillsboro Center, advertised multiple products including a dozen glazed donuts for $1.89 and imitation crab meat blend for $3.69 per pound.

This week in 2015, The Times-Gazette reported on Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera’s comments on the need for responsibility around alcohol, saying that “summertime has a significant impact on alcohol consumption and any related charges.

Hillsboro Schools Superintendent Jim Smith announced that SMART boards had replaced chalkboards in “practically” every classroom, with the new technology “like having a computer built into a white board.”

Dawson Osborne picked up the award for Grand Champion Market Steer and Outstanding Market Exhibitor, with Sarah Young winning Grand Champion Market Lamb.

New Directions announced that it planned to start its fall program “in just a couple weeks” and would have a new program called The Kid Connection which was aimed at third through fifth graders.

In sports, the McClain Tigers varsity football team picked up a massive loss against Zane Trace by a score of 58-7 which saw the Pioneers come out to a commanding 42-0 lead by the end of the first half.

Dish Network advertised its television service package, which included free premium channels for three months like HBO, Cinemax and Showtime for $19.99 per month.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.