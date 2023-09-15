Pork chops and the best gravy ever

This is a picture of of Sharon’s pork shop, mashed potatoes and corn meal. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette Sharon Hughes Staff columnist

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made the best pork chops and gravy — absolutely the best gravy ever. Plus, it’s an easy dish to make and heat up the next day.

I have already fixed this recipe two times. It is sooooo good. Your family will love it. This recipe calls for four pork chops, but I doubled it as I had several to feed as usual.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a short story about it if you have one, to shughes@timegazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

SMOTHERED PORK SHOPS WITH

ONIONS IN RED EYE GRAVY

Ingredients

4 center cut bone-in pork chops, cut 1 to 1 ½ inch thick

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large white onion, cut in half, and sliced

8 ounces of mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons of butter

2- 3 cloves of minced garlic

2 tablespoon of all purpose flour

2 cups chicken broth

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Season both sides of your pork chops with salt and pepper.

Heat a heavy oven-safe skillet over high heat.

Sear pork chops for three to four minutes on each side.

For thicker pork chops (over one-inch thick), transfer them to a 9-inch by 13-inch baking pan to finish cooking in the preheated oven.

Cook until pork chops they reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees (about 15 minutes).

To the skillet add oil, onion and sliced mushrooms. Saute mushrooms and onions for 5-7 minutes until soft and translucent.

Add in garlic and butter and cook for another 60 second.

Lightly sprinkle flour into skillet and stir for about one minute until all of white flecks of flour have disappeared.

Add in two cups of chicken broth and bring skillet to a simmer, stirring sauce until it thickens.

Once chops are cooked through return to skillet. Serve hot, smothered in onion and mushroom gravy.