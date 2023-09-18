Highland Co. Farm Tour deemed a success

The ninth annual Highland County Farm Tour took place on Sept. 16 in the New Petersburg area. The farm tour was a result of a collaborative effort between Highland County Farm Bureau and Highland Soil and Water Conservation District. The event was a great success with over 100 people in attendance. The tour featured beautiful, diverse farms and provided beneficial information on local sustainable agriculture. The first tour stop was Four Finger Hops featuring a tour of the hopyard, management and production tips and a harvesting demonstration of hops by Tim Dettwiller and family. The second stop featured Crawford Knoll Farm, which offered a unique up-close look at the benefits of incorporating a grass waterway into your farming operation, and the Cockerill Family provided a presentation on the history of their family farm. The final tour stop featured Brenneman Farms highlighting seasonal high tunnel systems that extend the growing season and provide crop diversity. In addition to touring the farms, participants enjoyed a delicious catered lunch provided by the Highland County Farm Bureau that was served by Maplecrest Meats and More.

Submitted photo