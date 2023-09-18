It’s Spirit Week at McClain

Pictured (l-r) are freshman attendant Shelby Wise, senior attendant Jacolyn Bolender, first attendant Allie Flowers, homecoming queen Luca Matesic, second attendant Skylar Mazo, junior attendant Randa Marion, and sophomore attendant Ava Hawkins. Submitted photo

Homecoming is on its way to McClain High School and with that all the trappings of the tradition, too.

In leading up to homecoming week, queen candidates were nominated, votes cast, and royalty chosen.

Luca Matesic is this year’s homecoming queen, and the court consists of first attendant Allie Flowers, second attendant Skylar Mazo, senior attendant Jacolyn Bolender, junior attendant Randa Marion, sophomore attendant Ava Hawkins and freshman attendant Shelby Wise.

The opposition in the first Frontier Athletic Conference game of the season will be provided by the Miami Trace Panthers on Friday, and that means Spirit Week began Monday, Sept. 18, and each day will have a different theme all based on the film “Mama Mia”.

Daily themes for the week of homecoming are: Monday – Money, Money, Money – dress as a famous person; Tuesday – Thank You for the Music – dress as your favorite genre of music; Wednesday – Dancing Queen – dress disco; Thursday – Mamma Mia – Dress as a soccer mom/barbeque dad; and Friday – The Winner Takes it All – each class to dress in class color (freshman – purple, sophomore – gold, junior – white, and senior – black).

Another tradition of Spirit Week is the Snake Dance, which will be held Wednesday. While the Snake Dance traditionally ends at the practice field, this year it will end at the field off the 300 block of South Washington Street as the practice field is currently under construction.

Friday brings the big student pep rally and in the evening pregame activities begin at the football field at 6:30 p.m. Saturday is the homecoming dance, also following the “Mama Mia” theme and decorated by members of the student council.

“We are excited about all the activities this week for homecoming,” McClain Principal Matt Shelton said. “We also look forward to welcoming back so many alumni for the homecoming activities. We hope to see the community come out Friday night to support all our football players, cheerleaders, band, Tigerettes, majorettes and coaches. Go Tigers!”

This story was provided by Angela Shepherd, a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.